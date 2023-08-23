Santa Barbara Airport noise study and working group plan takes flight

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-In the 1950s the Santa Barbara Airport was annexed to the city of Santa Barbara by acknowledging a corridor under the Pacific Ocean.

Some people called it a "shoestring annexation."

But the airport is surrounded by the 20-year-old city of Goleta and residents upset by the daily sounds of planes taking off and landing have complained to both city councils.

This week, the Santa Barbara City Council unanimously voted to approve a letter agreeing to work with the city of Goleta on noise solutions.

"They will be preparing an airport noise compatibility study and they will also be forming an airport noise working group," said Peter Imhof, Goleta's Planning and Environmental Review Director.

The noise study could cost more than $1 million dollars and take 12-18 months.

Airport Director Christopher Hastert said the study could be funded by the FAA and the airport.

But the outcome is not likely to change the flight path since the airport has an east-west runway that allows pilots to land into the wind.

"You have to make it into the wind and so there are prescribed routes that the FAA has especially during instrument conditions; weather, fog, clouds things like that," said Hastert, "If you change any specific piece of that it affects how that airplane enters into the National Airspace System.

His staff refers to it as a spiderweb.

"If you pick one little piece of it and pull, it it affects the rest of the system."

Travel has taken off post COVID and that is increasing the people hearing and complaining about noise.

Cecilia Fabulich uses decibel App and has compared the sound to a rock band in concert.

The Goleta resident created the "Clean and Quiet Santa Barbara Airport" petition and is in touch with Hastert.

Other residents including Erica Bolden are used to it

Bolden likes to take her kids to the airport to watch the planes.

It is something she used to do as a kid.

Your News Channel will have more on the plan to manage airport noise tonight on the news.