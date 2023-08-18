Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Weekender parking permit for locals only available starting Monday, August 21

City of Santa Barbara
By
today at 12:59 pm
Published 1:16 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Public Works Downtown Team announced a new "Locals' Weekender Parking Permit" that aims to make access to Downtown Santa Barbara easier and more affordable for residents across the County.

The new parking permits go on sale starting Monday, Aug. 21, and are exclusive to residents of Santa Barbara County.

Click here for the permit application.

The permits will run you $100 and are valid for six months of weekend parking. Locals with the permit can park in any of the City of Santa Barbara's downtown parking lots during the weekend without paying parking fees.

Applicants will have to meet one of the following requirements to qualify for a permit:

  • Current (within the last 60 days) utility bill showing the applicant's name and eligible mailing address (not a service address)
  • Proof of home ownership or an active lease agreement at an eligible address in the applicant's name
  • Valid vehicle registration or driver's license showing an eligible address as well as the applicant's name
