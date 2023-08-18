Weekender parking permit for locals only available starting Monday, August 21

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Public Works Downtown Team announced a new "Locals' Weekender Parking Permit" that aims to make access to Downtown Santa Barbara easier and more affordable for residents across the County.

The new parking permits go on sale starting Monday, Aug. 21, and are exclusive to residents of Santa Barbara County.

Click here for the permit application.

The permits will run you $100 and are valid for six months of weekend parking. Locals with the permit can park in any of the City of Santa Barbara's downtown parking lots during the weekend without paying parking fees.

Applicants will have to meet one of the following requirements to qualify for a permit: