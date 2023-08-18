Skip to Content
Survey seeks community input for grant funding

City of Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara dropped a survey for potential uses of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) during the 2025 fiscal year.

From now until September 15, the City has a survey open for community partners, stakeholders, and residents to fill out.

Funds from the CDBG are intended to primarily benefit low- and moderate-income residents in the community. The funding can be used to address homelessness, housing, economic development, and community facilities and infrastructure.

CDBG is an annual fund the City of Santa Barbara receives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Click here to take the survey and have your voice heard!

