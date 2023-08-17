Santa Barbara MTD updates bus service

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara MTD implemented annual service changes for local buses.

Route and schedule changes affect Line 23 (El Encanto Heights) and Line 25 (Ellwood/Winchester Canyon). Both services now connect at the end of the line, allowing rides to ride in any direction through Western Goleta with a one-seat ticket.

Lines 23 and 25 route map// Courtesy City of Goleta

Other Lines facing schedule changes include Line 6 (Goleta), Line 11 (UCSB), and Line 20 (Carpinteria).

Santa Barbara MTD prepares for more changes in the upcoming weeks. Starting on Aug. 21, schedules will change for booster services to junior highs and high schools. Visit this site for more details on booster services.

New peak-hour weekday services were introduced the following week starting on Aug.28. Affected communities include Carpinteria, Santa Barbara's Eastside, and Santa Barbara Community College.

Starting Sep. 25, Line 28 (UCSB Shuttle) will increase weekday service.

For a detailed schedule guide, click here.