Santa Barbara City Administrator Rebecca Bjork to retire at end of year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Rebecca Bjork, the City Administrator for Santa Barbara, announced on Thursday she will retire at the end of the year.

The city said that within her 35 years of service, Bjork served in several roles such as Assistant City Administrator, Public Works Director, Community Development Director and Water Resources Manager.

"I am proud of my many accomplishments at the city and have greatly enjoyed working for such a wonderful organization for so many years," said Bjork. "I will sincerely miss the amazing staff I work with every day."

Bjork responded to various emergencies during her tenure including the Painted Cave Fire in 1990, assisting businesses in returning to Coast Village Road after the Thomas Fire, and providing mutual aid to Montecito by sending water distribution staff to assist in the restoration of the water system in our neighboring community – according to the city.

"My confidence in Ms. Bjork’s leadership and decision making is unwavering," commented Randy Rowse, mayor of Santa Barbara. "Her management policies within the organization have ensured that the cupboard is not bare, and that our departments have solid continuing structures. While I’m sad to see her go, I’m also grateful on behalf of the City for Ms. Bjork’s decades of service and passion for Santa Barbara."

The city said the City Council will discuss the process of recruitment for the next City Administrator.