Historic Plaza del Mar band shell hits the right note with funding efforts for a full restoration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Plaza del Mar band shell in Santa Barbara, once an entertainment landmark for the city, is making a comeback like an aging crooner.

It is located in the park next to the waterfront along Castillo Street at the corner of Shoreline Dr.

The project will restore the structure and include upgrades for different types of public events ranging from live music to open air theater.

It was originally built in 1919, before the Santa Barbara Bowl.

Historical photos show the public gathering there on benches as part of their community entertainment. It was years before radio and TV captured the interest of families at home.

Over time the band shell deteriorated and funds could not keep up with improvements, until now.

The City of Santa Barbara's PARC foundation was part of a coordinated effort to find funds and bring in the necessary supporters to pay for the upcoming work.

PARC say the renovation includes structural repairs to the building frame, replacement of the roof and wood stage, electrical upgrades, restoration of the original stage lighting, and construction of an accessible pathway and ramp leading to the stage. The renovation will restore the venue's long-standing tradition of hosting concerts, performances, festivals, and other cultural gatherings.

Funding for the project includes $800,000 in federal funding from the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA), $275,000 in City funds (General Fund and Measure C), a $177,000 grant from the California Department of Parks and Recreation, and $55,500 in private funding, donated through the PARC Foundation. Private funding includes $25,000 from the Santa Barbara Foundation, $10,000 from the Ann Jackson Family Foundation, $10,000 from the Tuohy Foundation, $10,000 from Santa Barbara Beautiful, and $500 from a private donor.

The site is part of the greater Pershing Park property which sits below Santa Barbara City College and next to the main ball field for the Championship Santa Barbara Foresters baseball team.

More information can be found at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/BandShell.

