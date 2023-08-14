Skip to Content
Two men stabbed after a fight Sunday morning in Isla Vista

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
By
today at 11:08 am
Published 11:27 am

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Two men were stabbed following an argument in the 6600 block of Sueno Road in Isla Vista early Sunday morning. Both were transported with non-life-threatening injuries to local hospitals.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, two men were walking on the sidewalk after a party around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday when one man bumped into a man with another group made up of one other man and two females which resulted in a fight.

During that fight, one of the men with the second group pulled out a knife and stabbed the two men detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

One man was stabbed twice and the other once, both were transported by AMR to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries relay Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office detail that responding deputies created a perimeter on Sueno Road and Pasado Road from Camino Pescadero to Camino Del Sur, but the perpetrators remain at large and the investigation has been turned over to the Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Bureau.

If you have any information about the incident, you are encouraged to call the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office at 805-681-4150.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

