Santa Barbara local evacuated during Maui fires

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A Santa Barbara local happened to be in Maui during the fire.

Stephanie Forrester said she had arrived the day before to do some research in Kihei.

She was with the O'Neill family of Maui.

Forrester said it was horrific.

They took pictures from the balcony and evacuating to the beach with children ages, 9, 13 and 16.

They also had to care for a parrot, a dog and two cats.

They are now trying to help others.

They are setting up a GoFundMe page entitled "O'Neill's Pray for Recovery Maui 8/8/23"

She said they planning other kinds of fundraisers, too.