Santa Barbara Zoo celebrates its newest addition: Meet three-year-old Masai giraffe, Theo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Zoo announced Tuesday that it just welcomed its newest addition to the giraffe exhibit: a three-year-old Masai giraffe named Theo.

According to the Zoo, Theo's keepers said he has the sweetest personality.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) recommended Theo from the Cincinnati Zoo to come to Santa Barbara as part of the Masai giraffe Species Survival Plan (SSP).

This plan, according to organizers, aims to maintain the genetic diversity of threatened and endangered species in human care.

"As an AZA-accredited institution, the Santa Barbara Zoo is committed to conservation and actively participates in SSP programs to protect and preserve endangered species," said the SB Zoo.

One of the SB Zoo’s senior keepers had the opportunity to fly out to Cincinnati to meet Theo to get to know him and learn his trained behaviors from his keepers there, according to organizers.

Organizers noted that Theo's arrival marked an important milestone for the Zoo, highlighting its dedication to the survival of Masai giraffes.

"We are delighted to welcome Theo to our zoo,” said Dr. Julie Barnes, the Zoo’s vice president of Animal Care & Health. “His presence will allow us to continue the important species survival work for this endangered population. Our wonderful animal care team is enjoying getting to know Theo, and we can’t wait for you all to meet him too!”

PC: Santa Barbara Zoo

With the arrival of Theo, SB Zoo said its Masai giraffe herd now numbers four, including Adia, Audrey, and Raymie, who was born in 2022.

The giraffes at the Santa Barbara Zoo are among more than 120 Masai giraffes that live at 28 North American zoos accredited by AZA, according to organizers.

To learn more and buy tickets to visit Theo, visit the Santa Barbara Zoo's website: sbzoo.org.