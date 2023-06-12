Santa Barbara Public Library has action-packed summer plans available for all ages

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Public Library is kicking off this summer with a calendar full of fun and educational events planned for people of all ages!

The Summer Reading Kick-off started Saturday at Alameda Park, but fret not fellow local readers, below are the next events you might find interest in or you can always check out the Library's upcoming events page.

Upcoming events for school-aged kids include STEM activities at the Library Lab, cooking classes, dance classes, free lunches, maker challenges and special family events like "Diary of Wimpy Kid Day" and Pokémon at the Library.

Teens are not forgotten at the Library with Gamer Night, a Murder Mystery event, a music production class series, and a DIY Spa Day.

Looking to earn volunteer hours? You can also sign up to review books for the Library or help young readers find exciting books to read. Teen volunteer hours are every Wednesday at the Central Library.

An exciting event for adults is coming up on Jun. 16 at 6 p.m. with Elaine Castillo, author of "How to Read Now". This showcase will delve into how readers can have a more engaged relationship with the material they read.

More adult activities include a launch party for the Santa Barbara Literary Journal, a Wikipedia edit-a-thon for local history aficionados, and events like MakeSB concert and DIY extravaganza.

Juneteenth celebrations are coming up as well for participants of all ages and the Library on the Go van will be out and about though the summer.

With an action-packed summer activities list, it is easy to miss a few. Check out the Santa Barbara Public Library's website here to catch them all!