Santa Barbara City Fire crews put out garage fire in San Roque area

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Crews put out a garage fire in the San Roque area Monday evening, according to Santa Barbara City Fire.

City Fire said it took crews nine to 10 minutes to take control of the fire with a safe and aggressive attack, which engulfed a vehicle inside a detached garage.

The fire happened on St. Francis Way off of N Ontare Road.

The department said responding crews checked and found no sign that the fire spread to the wall space or attic of the garage.

Smoke was visible from the area within the first 10 minutes after the fire was reported at 5:49 p.m.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.