Older generations grew up with less mental health awareness

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -When Baby Boomers, their parents and grandparents grew up talking about mental health was not the norm.

"I don't know of anybody who was going to see a therapist," said Marcy Luikart.

The avid Santa Barbara lawn bowler said she wondered if mental health could have saved a friend in college.

"I did have a friend in college who committed suicide," said Luikart, "So, I do know that there were issues that we didn't know how to deal with."

Rick Ransom of Santa Barbara said the people he hung out with didn't talk about mental health or mindfulness.

"A lot of them could have used some type of counseling," said Ransom, " but none of us got counseling. "

Gary Linker, Ph.D., who serves as the Clinical Director of the Center for Successful Aging said going it alone used to be common.

"For a lot of people getting help was seen as a weakness and that you're not strong enough to handle and cope with it. So the stiff upper lip, back up, keep moving, just ignore whatever is bothering you. move on all became kind of the catch phrases, " said Linker.

Later, seeing a therapist became hip, but only for some.

When COVID hit , some people without social connections felt isolated.

That isolation led to anxiety, depression and even suicidal ideation.

A program called Caroline helps.

"We started a program called Caroline where we can call people every morning for free, check in on them, see how they're doing, and just make sure they're okay. Give them a connection to the community, " said Linker.

He said the same person calls in hopes of making a connection.

Older generations appear to appreciate the recent efforts led by young people that have reduced the stigma around mental illness and mental health.

"I think that it's good for us to be aware of that situation because hiding it or keeping it quiet was not a good thing. "

People of a certain age are now recognizing it's okay to get help.

