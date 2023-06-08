Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

United Way of Santa Barbara County celebrates 100 years of community service

United Way of Santa Barbara County
By
today at 5:44 pm
Published 6:09 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Over 200 community partners, volunteers, and supporters gathered on Thursday of last week to commemorate a century of service from the United Way of Santa Barbara at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

Eight local organizations, individuals, and service agencies that have played a notable role in the organization's century of service were honored at the event.

The award winners were:

  • AGIA Affinity for Outstanding Workplace Award
  • John and Susan Hanna with the Live United Award
  • The Errett Fisher Foundation with the Innovation Award
  • The Family Service Agency & Assistance League of Santa Barbara with the Community Impact Award
  • The Next Century of Service Award was presented to the County of Santa Barbara
  • Montecito Bank & Trust received the Community Partnership Award
  • Cottage Health with the Century of Service Award

“As community needs change, evolve and grow, our work continues. 2023 marks United Way’s first steps into the next century of service and we couldn’t be more grateful to have you by our side,” Steve Ortiz, United Way of Santa Barbara County's President & CEO, stated in his introductory remarks. “We are inspired by your commitment and look forward to continuing our partnership to generate innovative, sustainable and meaningful impact for those we serve.”

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
community assistance
KEYT
Santa Barbara
United Way of Santa Barbara County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content