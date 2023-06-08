United Way of Santa Barbara County celebrates 100 years of community service

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Over 200 community partners, volunteers, and supporters gathered on Thursday of last week to commemorate a century of service from the United Way of Santa Barbara at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

Eight local organizations, individuals, and service agencies that have played a notable role in the organization's century of service were honored at the event.

The award winners were:

AGIA Affinity for Outstanding Workplace Award

John and Susan Hanna with the Live United Award

The Errett Fisher Foundation with the Innovation Award

The Family Service Agency & Assistance League of Santa Barbara with the Community Impact Award

The Next Century of Service Award was presented to the County of Santa Barbara

Montecito Bank & Trust received the Community Partnership Award

Cottage Health with the Century of Service Award

“As community needs change, evolve and grow, our work continues. 2023 marks United Way’s first steps into the next century of service and we couldn’t be more grateful to have you by our side,” Steve Ortiz, United Way of Santa Barbara County's President & CEO, stated in his introductory remarks. “We are inspired by your commitment and look forward to continuing our partnership to generate innovative, sustainable and meaningful impact for those we serve.”