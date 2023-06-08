Four arrested in Santa Barbara on Wednesday for attempted murder

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Detectives arrested four men on Wednesday for an attempted murder that occurred in the 4600 block of Gate Way on Jun. 2 of this year.

On Friday, Jun. 2, around 3:37 p.m. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported fight near the 4600 block of Gate Way.

Arriving deputies found a 20-year-old male with serious injuries and that man was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office, Sheriff's detectives arrested four people associated with this crime at two separate locations on Wednesday.

A 21-year-old from Santa Barbara was arrested in the 100 block of E. Carrillo Street in Santa Barbara and three others; a 20-year-old from Santa Barbara, a 21-year-old form Goleta, and a 19-year-old from Santa Barbara were arrested in the area of Mesa Road and Los Carneros detail the Sheriff's Office.

Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office state in their press release that detectives do not believe this was a random attack and that the four people arrested and 20-year-old man in the hospital knew each other.

All four people arrested on Wednesday were booked at the Sheriff's Main Jail for felony attempted murder, felony robbery, and felony conspiracy.

Each is being held on $2,000,000 bail.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Sheriff's detectives at 805-681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.