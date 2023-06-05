Three Santa Barbara County non-profits receive Cox Charities Community Grants

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Cox Charities has awarded a total of $10,000 in grants to three Santa Barbara County non-profits.

The Cox Charities foundation is led and funded by Cox Communications employees and supported by the company.

Here are those three Santa Barbara County non-profits receiving grants:

Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center for their Equine Services for Heroes program

Los Padres Forest Association for their front country community clean-up program

Goleta Education Foundation for Goleta Unified School District’s 6th Grade Science Summer Camp program

For more information about Cox Charities and their community grants, visit their website at www.coxcharities.org.