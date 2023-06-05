Skip to Content
Three Santa Barbara County non-profits receive Cox Charities Community Grants

Cox Communications
today at 1:45 pm
Published 1:57 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Cox Charities has awarded a total of $10,000 in grants to three Santa Barbara County non-profits.

The Cox Charities foundation is led and funded by Cox Communications employees and supported by the company.

Here are those three Santa Barbara County non-profits receiving grants:

For more information about Cox Charities and their community grants, visit their website at www.coxcharities.org.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

