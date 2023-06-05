Three Santa Barbara County non-profits receive Cox Charities Community Grants
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Cox Charities has awarded a total of $10,000 in grants to three Santa Barbara County non-profits.
The Cox Charities foundation is led and funded by Cox Communications employees and supported by the company.
Here are those three Santa Barbara County non-profits receiving grants:
- Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center for their Equine Services for Heroes program
- Los Padres Forest Association for their front country community clean-up program
- Goleta Education Foundation for Goleta Unified School District’s 6th Grade Science Summer Camp program
For more information about Cox Charities and their community grants, visit their website at www.coxcharities.org.