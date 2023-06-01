Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History hosts butterfly exhibit now until September 4

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History opened its annual summer exhibit 'Butterflies Alive!' which will remain open until Sep. 4, 2023.

The exhibit features almost 1,000 individual butterflies from more than two dozen tropical butterfly species from Costa Rica.

Director of Guest Experience Kim Zsembik said, “I’m excited to offer only butterflies from Costa Rica this year, featuring more species than ever before. Each visit you’ll see something new and watching the Blue Morpho take flight never fails to impress! I hope this exhibit brings everyone together and inspires curiosity about all pollinators in our world.”

A Blue Morpho is featured in the image below.

Access to the Sprague Butterfly Pavilion is included in admission and is available Wednesday to Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last entries into the pavilion at 4 p.m.

You can also make reservations online at sbnature.org/tickets.

Want to take your love of these majestic creatures to the next level? You can support butterfly care and habitat maintenance at sbnature.org/donate or contact Development Assistant Ali Nygaard at 805-682-4711 ext. 110 or via email at anygaard@sbnature2.org.