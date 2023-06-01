Be Mindful: Florabundance embodies ‘That Flower Feeling’

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - There is a rainbow of colorful options when it comes to self-care, bunches of them!

(Courtesy: Joost Bongaerts/Florabundance)

California's flower Industry is joining the ranks of raisins, pistachios and milk with a national campaign.

Cal Flowers, California's floral Industry, created a colorful and hilarious video for those on a quest for self-care. It is part of That Flower Feeling campaign.

(Courtesy: That Flower Feeling/Florabundance)

"You've seen in Covid, people stuck at home trying to do Yoga or trying to do cleansing or a vegetable drink," said Joost Bongaerts, Owner and President of Florabundance. "You know, it's a lot of work and not everything works at the end of the day. They're frustrated and they say, 'Just go buy myself some flowers!'"

Bongaerts said the social media campaign boasts 16 million new views -- with science to back up their message.

"Giving flowers or receiving flowers sets off an enzyme Dopamine in the brain and it makes people feel better! It's been proven in many studies. Flowers are part of that, part of the solution," said Bongaerts.

The Dutch native estimates his Florabundance wholesale business in Carpinteria has roughly a "couple thousand" species of flowers in stock at a time. It is open to the public on Thursdays and Fridays.

"In Europe flowers are part of everyday life and the same can be in the U.S., there's something for every budget, even a few stems is great. Makes you feel good."

Whether you stop at the grocery store, florist or the local Farmer's Markets, make it a weekly habit and indulge in a superbloom of self-care.