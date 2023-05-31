Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley hosts third annual Tobacco Prevention Summit

BUELLTON, Calif. – Non-profit organization Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley hosts its third annual Tobacco Prevention Summit at the Buellton Recreation Center.

May 31st is National World No Tobacco Day, and the non-profit said they try to host this every year on this day.

"We will be addressing county-wide tobacco use as well as focusing on mental health, fentanyl use, and Narcan use as well as having a special guest speaker address Integrating hip hop Culture into advocacy," said Gina Cortez with Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley.

