Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley hosts third annual Tobacco Prevention Summit

Chelsey Michaelis/KEYT
By
Published 11:49 am

BUELLTON, Calif. – Non-profit organization Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley hosts its third annual Tobacco Prevention Summit at the Buellton Recreation Center.

May 31st is National World No Tobacco Day, and the non-profit said they try to host this every year on this day.

"We will be addressing county-wide tobacco use as well as focusing on mental health, fentanyl use, and Narcan use as well as having a special guest speaker address Integrating hip hop Culture into advocacy," said Gina Cortez with Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley.

For more information, click here.

For more from Karen, follow her on Twitter below:

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
BUELLTON
Buellton Recreation Center
health
KEYT
National World No Tobacco Day
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karen Cruz-Orduña

Karen Cruz-Orduña is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Karen, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content