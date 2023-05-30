Repaving project on Valerio Street begins Tuesday, May 30 and runs through June

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara Streets Operations Division will be paving West Valerio Street starting on Tuesday, May 30 and continuing through June.

The street will closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for paving and done in segments.

During the construction, there will be no access in or out of driveways. Drivers are asked to park outside of the posted areas during the paving process.

The paving schedule:

Tuesday 5/30 (Blue segment)

5/30 (Blue segment) Wednesday 5/31 (Red segment)

(Red segment) Thursday 6/1 (Green segment)

(Green segment) Monday 6/5 & Wednesday 6/7 (Purple segment)

(Purple segment) Tuesday 6/6 & Thursday 6/8 (Orange segment)

For more information, email Mike Krashefski, the Streets Operations and Maintenance Supervisor, at MKrashefski@SantaBarbaraCA.gov or call 805-564-5454.