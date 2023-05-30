Associated Students Trans & Queer Commission to host QTOPIA in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif.-There have been a number of pride events over the years near the University of California, Santa Barbara, but this Saturday will mark the the first ever Pride Festival in Isla Vista

Associated Students Trans & Queer Commission (AS TQC) will host the event in Little Acorn Park on Saturday afternoon.

One local LGBTQ leader said now is an important time to show support.

"Pride this year is very important because in the past year we have seen 100s of anti-LGBTQ pieces of legislation introduced throughout the country, " said Ethan Bertrand, "And it is important for communities like ours to stand up and say we are here to stay and we are proud. "

The chosen name QTOPIA is similar to Floatopia and Deltopia events in the area, but in this case it represents pride.

QTOPIA will feature a water slide, music, food and arts and crafts, and pop-up small businesses.

Local business including ICON Apartments, 7/11, KCSB, Sam's To Go, Lau Wang, Dank Bowls, and Precious Slut are among the sponsors.

Your News Channel will have more on the first QTOPIA in Isla Vista tonight on the news.