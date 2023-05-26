Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Power outage in northern Santa Barbara currently impacting 440 customers

Southern California Edison
today at 5:35 pm
Published 5:47 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A power outage centered around the intersection of upper State Street and S. La Cumbre Road is currently impacting approximately 440 customers in the San Roque neighborhood.

Southern California Edison representative Jeff Monford detailed that the initial outage impacted 2,600 customers and crews are on-scene switching those without power to alternative power sources.

The outage was first reported around 3:55 p.m. on Friday.

The cause of the outage has not been determined as crews focus on restoring power as quickly as possible explained Monford.

More information will be added to the story as it arrives.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

