Miles for Moms 5K raised $100,000 for Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital

GOLETA, Calif. – The 4th Annual Miles for Moms 5k fielded 550 participants and raised $100,000 to benefit Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

The non-profit Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital relies on community support for its healthcare facility and the 5K event, held on the eve of Mother's Day this year, is a pivotal to their fundraising efforts.

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital was founded in 1966 and is licensed for 48 acute care beds and admits 1,700 patients a year. It has been recognized for its Breast Imaging Center, RIdley-Tree Center for Wound Management, and the Center for Orthopedics.

For more information about Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, visit their website here.