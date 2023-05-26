Inmate dies of possible opioid overdose at Santa Barbara Main Jail

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – An inmate at the Santa Barbara Main Jail died of a possible opioid overdose on Thursday night, according to the County Sheriff's Office.

A custody deputy and a WellPath nurse found the inmate unresponsive, not breathing and foaming at the mouth while they were conducting welfare checks around 10:57 p.m., according to SBCSO.

Deputies and medical staff, followed by paramedics, all attempted life-saving measures including three rounds of Narcan, but the inmate did not recover.

The sheriff's office said this death is under investigation, but preliminary information indicates the inmate likely died of an opioid overdose.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

The sheriff's office said Sheriff Brown would like to remind the community about the immediate dangers posed by the presence of fentanyl, the highly addictive and exceedingly dangerous synthetic opioid that continues to claim countless lives nationwide, leaving communities in crisis.

"Recognizing the urgent need to combat this lethal epidemic head-on, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office continues to join our partners in Project Opioid to increase awareness about the opioid crisis and to provide FREE Narcan – a powerful tool in the fight against opioid overdoses that has the potential to reverse the fatal effects of fentanyl and provide a glimmer of hope in the face of this devastating crisis," said the sheriff's office.

Free Narcan is also available from Pacific Pride Foundation, the Santa Barbara Opioid Safety Coalition, UC Santa Barbara Student Health Services Alcohol and Drug Program, and Fentanyl is Forever SB.