SBJHS unveils commemorative Condor mural

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Staff and students at Santa Barbara Junior High School (SBJHS) celebrated the unveiling of a commemorative mural, honoring the historic school's 90th graduating class.

“What I love most about this project is that it was both community-inspired and community-created; it brought the entire school together,” said SBJH Principal Dan Dupont.

The colorful winged artwork embodies the Condors, the school's mascot.

(Courtesy: Ed Zuchelli/SBUSD)

Ed Zuchelli, Chief of Communications for the Santa Barbara Unified School District, shared that SBJHS opened its doors in 1932 as the first junior high school in the City of Santa Barbara.

The class of 2023 helped mark the mural's unveiling on Thursday.

A group of current and former students and staff spent many hours and days decorating the front of the feathers. On the back, statements express what makes each of them soar.

With help from art teacher, Darren Iacono, and wood shop teacher, Michael Nott, more than 650 feathers were applied to wooden backing to create the winged mural. It is now on exhibit at the school's new multi-purpose building.

Credit was also given to English teacher and Emergent Multilingual Learner Lead, PJ Carmean, for spearheading the project.

“This mural reminds us that when we combine our diversity and differences, it creates something beautiful," said Carmean.

A $3,000 grant from the Santa Barbara Education Foundation helped fund the project.

“I want to thank everyone who contributed to this project that celebrates the vibrant Condor Community. SBJH educators have inspired nine decades of scientists, engineers, writers, artists, athletes, and more. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for the school in the next 90 years,” said Dr. Hilda Maldonado, Superintendent.

Santa Barbara Junior High School’s 90th graduation is June 8.