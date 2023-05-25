Highway 101 Montecito segment to begin construction mid-June

MONTECITO, Calif. – The Highway 101: Montecito Project is scheduled to begin in mid-June and a community meeting to review construction staging will be held Jun. 1.

That Jun. 1 meeting will be held at the Montecito Inn at 4 p.m. and is open to the public.

The Montecito segment is one of five portions of the overall Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara project.

The Carpinteria segment is built already and in the landscaping phase. The Padaro and Summerland segments are currently under construction. The Montecito segment is mentioned above.

That just leaves the Santa Barbra segment which is still in the permitting process.

For more information, visit www.SBROADS.com or call 805-845-5112. You can also sign up for construction updates through info@sbroads.com.