Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
today at 3:32 pm
Published 3:58 pm

Highway 101 Montecito segment to begin construction mid-June

Ayers & Associates

MONTECITO, Calif. – The Highway 101: Montecito Project is scheduled to begin in mid-June and a community meeting to review construction staging will be held Jun. 1.

That Jun. 1 meeting will be held at the Montecito Inn at 4 p.m. and is open to the public.

The Montecito segment is one of five portions of the overall Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara project.

The Carpinteria segment is built already and in the landscaping phase. The Padaro and Summerland segments are currently under construction. The Montecito segment is mentioned above.

That just leaves the Santa Barbra segment which is still in the permitting process.

For more information, visit www.SBROADS.com or call 805-845-5112. You can also sign up for construction updates through info@sbroads.com.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
community
highway 101
KEYT
montecito
Santa Barbara
traffic
transportation infrastructure

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content