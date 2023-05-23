Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
New
today at 6:37 pm
Published 6:51 pm

Santa Barbara Police host successful gun buyback initiative on Saturday

City of Santa Barbara, Police Department

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Police Department held a gun buyback event on Saturday at the Santa Barbara City Yards where 137 unwanted guns were turned in.

The gun buyback initiative aims to enhance community safety by providing a place to turn in unwanted firearms and get a gift card reward for the effort.

A variety of firearms were collected including California legal and illegal guns.

All collected firearms will be properly disposed of in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements detail Santa Barbara Police Department.

A total of 238 firearms were collected during a similar local event in 2021.

