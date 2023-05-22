Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
today at 6:05 pm
Tiny Libraries make a return to State Street from now until July

County of Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture announced the return of "Tiny Libraries on State" art installation in partnership with the City of Santa Barbara.

The six brightly-colored public art libraries were created by local artist Douglas Lochner and will be installed on the State Street Corridor from mid-May to July of this year.

The "Tiny Libraries on State" are each shaped as life-sized punctuation marks and this year's installation has an emphasis on summer reading.

The books inside of the street-side libraries are free for the community to keep or borrow and the community is encouraged to bring books for others to enjoy.

In a partnership with the I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, the whimsical mini-libraries will be accompanied by street paintings like the one below.

Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse said, “We always support and enjoy art, such as the Tiny
Libraries and Pianos, on State Street. It’s a great way to create interactive experiences for both locals
and visitors. This year’s street painting component should be a fun enhancement and connection with
the upcoming I Madonnari festival.”

For more information about the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, visit their website here.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

