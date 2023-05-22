American Red Cross hosts events with chance to fill your summer plans

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The American Red Cross has noticed a recent drop in blood donations and are asking the community to help.

If you have Type O blood, your blood in particular is needed to shore up supply for everyone.

Appointments for donations can be made through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, online at RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

With your donations of life-saving blood, Red Cross will help you get ready for beach season and fill your summer plans in the following ways:

All who come to give through May 31 will receive an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last

Donors in May will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB ® All-Star Game ® in Seattle, including two tickets to the 2023 MLB ® All-Star Game ® thanks to the support of Fanatics, round-trip airfare, four-night hotel accommodations, a $750 gift card and more

Those who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Plus, they'll also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package including a projector and screen, projector tripod, smokeless firepit, Adirondack chair set and a movie night snack package

Santa Barbara County will hosts the following blood donation opportunities between May 22 and Jun. 15: