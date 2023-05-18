Car in ditch following traffic collision with service truck on Kenwood and Carrillo

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Santa Barbara Police are responding to a car over the side of the road on Kenwood and Carrillo, according to on-site News Channel 3-12 personnel.

News Channel 3-12 reports the car was turning left from Kenwood towards Carillo downtown when it hit a mission linen and uniform service truck resulting in it going into a ditch.

One was transported to Cottage Hospital with an injury. It is unclear the extent of injury or damage to the vehicle.

The car has been towed and pulled out of the ditch, but Santa Barbara Police cars remain and continue to block the intersection.