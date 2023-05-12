Deputies arrest Ojai man in Carpinteria for nearly two pounds of fentanyl, other drugs

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Deputies arrested a 26-year-old Ojai man for possessing and selling dangerous drugs, including fentanyl, in Carpinteria on Apr. 22 according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said deputies found the man overdosing around 3:15 p.m. that day when they showed up to the 5900-block of Birch Street for a report of an unresponsive subject in a vehicle.

Deputies said they found the 26-year-old unresponsive with drug paraphernalia in his lap.

News Channel 3-12 reached out to the sheriff's office for more information regarding the man's overdose and his current state, but has not immediately heard back.

The sheriff's office authored search and arrest warrants for the man and his Ojai residence that detectives later served that night around 8:30 p.m. in the 1200-block of Gregory Street in Ojai.

Through this investigation, the sheriff's office said it recovered 2.9 ounces of ketamine, 1.82 pounds of fentanyl, 1.16 pounds of cocaine, 4.6 ounces of heroin, 4.7 ounces of methamphetamine, 616 oxycodone M30 pills, and 50 benzodiazepine pills from this investigation.

The sheriff's office said it's holding the 26-year-old on $260,000 bail for charges including possession of narcotics for sales (felony), possession of methamphetamine for sales (felony), transportation for sales of methamphetamine (felony), possession of cocaine for sales (felony), possession of benzodiazepine for sales (felony), and possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor).