Santa Barbara - South County
May 11, 2023 10:57 pm
Deputies honored at annual MADD awards luncheon

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

CAMARILLO, Calif. – On Thursday, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) recognized law enforcement across the Tri-Counties are for their efforts to keep the community safe from drunk and/or impaired drivers.

Santa Barbara Sheriff's Deputy John Valenti was awarded 'Top DUI Officer' for his 68 DUI driver arrests. His second year in a row he was honored by the group.

Also recognized were Santa Barbara Sheriff's Deputy Celeste Johnson for 44 arrests, Santa Barbara Sheriff's Deputy Kody Kiesow for 33 arrests, and Santa Barbara Sheriff's Senior Deputy Rockwell Ellis for 25 arrests.

Chief Jason Benites of the Oxnard Police Department recalled what a senior officer once told him early in his career saying, "Each drunk driver is driving a two and half ton weapon and it’s our job to make sure we disarm that weapon before they hurt or kill themselves or someone else.”

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

