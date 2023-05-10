UCSB hosts digital art exhibit in support of the women of Iran
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– UCSB hosted a "Woman. Life. Freedom. Gender inequity and Discrimination in Iran." public art project featuring 30 pieces of art by anonymous international artists Tuesday night.
The art exhibit projected digital images onto the UCSB Art, Design & Architecture Museum facade as an act of solidarity with the global women's rights movement. The artists said they wanted to add their voices and imagery to the struggle for full gender liberation.