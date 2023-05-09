County of Santa Barbara declares May Wildfire Community Preparedness Month

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The County of Santa Barbara's Board of Supervisors declared May Wildfire Community Preparedness Month during their meeting on Tuesday, May 2.

The newly declared Wildfire Community Preparedness Month encourages everyone to participate in fire prevention and preparedness activities wherever they find themselves.

Here are some of the County's tips:

Create and maintain a defensible space of at least 100 feet around homes and other structures

Develop and practice a family evacuation plan, including a designated meeting place and multiple escape routes

Assemble an emergency supply kit with essential items, such as water, non-perishable food, medication, important documents, and a change of clothes

Sign up for emergency alerts and notifications at Readysbc.org

Learn about local community resources and support for wildfire preparedness

Some good general tips about disaster preparation can be found here.