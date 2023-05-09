Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Adoptable pair of dogs visit Montecito shopping center looking for forever home

Rochelle Greenbaum

MONTECITO, Calif. – A sibling pair of dogs available for adoption made an appearance outside of George Pet Shop in the Vons Shopping Center in Montecito on Saturday.

The local pet shop has hosted other such events and helped dogs like Courage, Star, Orion, Manny, and Sammy find forever homes.

Look for more Shadow's Fund events if you are in need of a new companion or just want to show some love for dogs that need some!

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

