Santa Barbara city Housing Authority hosts Family Digital Literacy Day

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara hosted its Family Digital Literacy Day to provide HACSB families with free access to computers and low-cost internet eliminating a financial barrier for community members.

“Digital technology can help enhance education and promote socioeconomic development, but for families to benefit from these opportunities they must have access to technology and affordable connectivity,” said Alice Villarreal Redit, HACSB Resident Programs Supervisor. “And while the internet is a powerful tool with many advantages, it is also important to teach youth how to safely navigate online spaces.”

The bilingual event partnered with Partners in Education (PIE) to provide the first 50 families who signed up for the digital literacy day workshops with a computer or tablet, as well as, teach essential digital skills on how to navigate online.

The Santa Barbara Public Library, SBCC School of Extended Learning, and Cox also lent a hand to produce the two workshops.

The Federal Communications Commission recently awarded HACSB a $75,000 grant as a part of its Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to fund outreach efforts to increase awareness of financial assistance eligible for low-income households.