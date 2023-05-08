Rotary Club of Montecito awards $12,500 in vocational scholarships to SBCC students

MONTECITO, Calif.– The Rotary Club of Montecito awarded $12,500 in ten $1,250 career technical scholarships to SBCC students in partnership with the SBCC Foundation.

Rotary Club of Montecito President Tony Morris spoke on the continued legacy in support of vocational education.

“For nearly 30 years, our club has provided vocational scholarships to deserving students who have been nominated by faculty members. This year, 10 students were honored for excelling in their chosen fields with a luncheon prepared by the amazing staff of Santa Barbara City College's culinary team. Our club looks forward to many more years of this educational tradition.”

Find a full list of 2023 scholarship recipients below.

Kati and Peter Buehler Family Scholarship: Leslie Loaeza , Early Childhood Education

, Early Childhood Education Cathy Cash and Bruce McRoy Scholarship: James Hanna , Associate Degree Nursing

, Associate Degree Nursing Lora and Tom Fisher Scholarship: Andrej Mihajlovic , Business Administration

, Business Administration Julie and Roger Davis Scholarship: Julio Rangel , Construction Technology

, Construction Technology Koobation Endowed Scholarship: Riley Stork , Commercial Music

, Commercial Music Career Technical Education Scholarships: Carmen Zamora, Radiography, Marianna Gamet, Cosmetology, Alyssa Marlen, Drafting/CAD, Estella Avila, Addictive Disorders Counseling

Hannah Diaz, Multimedia Arts & Design

All scholarship recipients were faculty nominated for their leadership, academic excellence, and service to their classroom, campus, or community.