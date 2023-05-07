Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Published 11:58 pm

Polo season kicks off in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Polo season is underway at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

It began with the national anthem and a polo pony galloping up the field.

Players have said they are only called ponies because of their agility, not their size.

Fans also call the sport the "Game of Kings."

Sunday's match included some of world’s most talented polo players at the club off Foothill Road in Carpinteria.

The club has a reputation for top-notch competition and has even see Prince Harry of Montecito playing on its fields.,

Some former players shared their thoughts about the sport.

Ken Berry and Dr. Toby Mayer called it addictive.

They said polo player need to start when they are young.

Polo matches are open to the public every Sunday at 3 p.m.

The season runs through mid October.

For more information visit sbpolo.com.

