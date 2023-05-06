Local Pooch Playoffs crowns victor, donates proceeds to area pet clinic

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Third Annual Pooch Playoffs, a March Madness-themed fundraiser, raised a record $1,564 for local non-profit C.A.R.E. 4Paws and selected a winning "ulti-mutt cutie" canine for Santa Barbara County.

After a week-and-a-half contest with over 2,000 votes cast, your county-wide bracket-beating victor is Otto of the Grimmesey family! The two-year-old Great Dane is featured below in all his glory.

“We came together in a fun way that everyone could enjoy and support C.A.R.E.4Paws, a great organization that does so much for pets and their families here locally,” says Valerie Villa, owner of Images by Valerie Photography, who organized the Pooch Playoffs contest. “We can create amazing change in our community if we all work together, and this is truly one of those moments I am proud to be a part of.”

This was Villa's third year organizing the contest , which joins fundraisers of the same name and concept across the United States and Canada. Together, participating photographers raised $50,766 for selected animal-related charities.

“All of us at C.A.R.E.4Paws extend a big, heartfelt thanks to Valerie for her incredible dedication and generosity, and to the many participants of the Pooch Playoffs,” said Wendy Domanski, community programs coordinator for C.A.R.E.4Paws. “We greatly appreciate the generous donation and compassion for our pet families in need. It’s an honor to continue our collaboration with Valerie next year—get your pups geared up for the 2024 Pooch Playoffs!”

More information about the Pooch Playoffs can be found here, and to learn more about C.A.R.E. 4Paws and its programs check out their website at care4paws.org.

Otto may be this year's champion, but Villa will be ready for the next contest saying, “I look forward to working with C.A.R.E.4Paws again next year and making Pooch Playoffs better yet!”