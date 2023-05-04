Winners announced for 22nd Battle of the Books

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The Santa Barbara County Education Office has released the list of the winners of the 22nd annual Battle of the Books competition.

193 elementary and middle school students competed in three book events that encourage students to read books from a designated list and partake in a "battle of reading comprehension skills" that asks the students questions about a specific book's plot, characters, and themes.

The students teamed up with peers from different schools to be questioned on the 28 titles in a Battle Royale for the win. Guest author Bruce Hale joined and led the finale battle and donated signed copies of his latest book Switched to the first place team.

The year's competition added a new Spanish language version of the event called Partido de los Libros, which translates to Game or Scrimmage of the Books to expand the competition to all students.

“It is so special to see students from all corners of our county come together and share their passion for reading,” said Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido. “We would like to commend the participating students for their preparation, perseverance, and exceptional teamwork.”

The full list of winners can be found below.

The winners of the Elementary Individual Virtual Battle, held on April 19, 2023, are (in alphabetical order):

Verenise Garcia Ramirez, 6th grade, George Washington Battles Elementary (Santa Maria-Bonita School District)

Sherab Wangmo, 5th grade, La Patera Elementary School (Goleta Union School District)

Sieun Yoo, 6th grade, Isla Vista Elementary School (Goleta Union School District)

The winners of the Elementary Group In-Person Battle, hosted on April 27, 2023, are:

1st place team members: Margot Bruneel of La Patera Elementary School (5th grade), Mara DiGuilio of Monroe Elementary School (4th grade), Layla Foster of Canalino Elementary School (5th grade), Rhett Hain of Buena Vista Elementary School (4th grade), Lei-anna Navarro of Ellwood Elementary School (5th grade), and Maia Weld of Adams Elementary School (6th grade)

2nd place team members: Ava Bethlenfalvay of Buena Vista Elementary School (6th grade), Alexandria Grote of Ellwood Elementary School (4th grade), Jane Hanson of Mountain View Elementary School (5th grade), Lalani Resendemembez of Washington Elementary School (6th grade), and Ishaan Srivastav of Foothill Elementary School (6th grade)

The winners of the Junior High School Individual Virtual Battle, hosted on May 3, 2023, are (in alphabetical order):

Makayla Cain, 7th grade, Vandenberg Middle School (Lompoc Unified School District)

Sharli Syed, 8th grade, Vandenberg Middle School (Lompoc Unified School District)

Rachel Torres, 8th grade, Fesler Junior High School (Santa Maria-Bonita School District)

Looking forward to next year? The reading lists for the next Battle of the Books will be posted on May 8, 2023 at: sbceo.org/battle.