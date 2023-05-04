Special free Monarch Butterfly event at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History has limited space

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Spots are running out to attend the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History free "Monarch Butterflies- How Can we Help?" event on May 12.

The event cohosted by the city of Goleta and the SBMNH is "focused on western monarch butterfly ecology, enhancement of monarch butterfly habitat, and how community members can help stewardship efforts at Ellwood Mesa".

It will feature informative brief presentations will be made on the following topics followed by a Q & A with the audience:

Monarch Butterflies and the Significance of Ellwood Mesa - Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation

- Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation How Science and Technology Can Inform Habitat Improvements - Althouse & Meade, Creekside Science

- Althouse & Meade, Creekside Science Ellwood Mesa Stewardship - City of Goleta

The City’s monarch butterfly team, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Land Trust for Santa Barbara County, and more committed to improving and restoring habitats will also be in attendance for the public to ask questions and engage with.

The city of Goleta aims to be a leader in western monarch butterfly conservation as Ellwood Mesa is a prime and well known habitat of the butterfly

Space is limited – RSVP today at www.CityofGoleta.org/butterfly-forum to reserve your seat at the Friday, May 12 event from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the SBMNH Fleischmann Auditorium (2559 Puesta del Sol, Santa Barbara).