SBCC students host 2nd annual “Unity in the Community” cultural heritage celebration

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Santa Barbara City College students hosted its 2nd annual "Unity in the Community" cultural heritage celebration Thursday.

The entirely student-organized "Unity in the Community" event presented by the SBCC Associated Student Government (ASG) and Asian Student Union and Ambassadors club featured food, arts and crafts, performances, and speakers from 15 countries.

“The 'Unity in the Community’ event is a way for students to showcase their heritage, but as well celebrate one another and all the accomplishments we have done in this academic year,” says ASG Commissioner of Events Evie Pazos Ramirez. "We hope this is an event that continues for years to come and becomes a tradition for the Associated Student Government.”

Students also heard from SBCC Interim Superintendent/President Dr. Kindred Murillo and special guest speaker, SBCC District Board of Trustees President Jonathan Abboud.