Santa Barbara - South County
Loma Alta to reopen from Cornell Street to West Canon Perdido on Friday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The city of Santa Barbara announced it will reopen Loma Alta Drive between Cornell St. and West Canon Perdido St. on Friday.

City workers closed this road in October of 2022 to prepare for storm impacts.

The city said the road will be open for about six months – it may close periodically in the future to again prepare for storms.

Santa Barbara closed the road in 2021 as well in attempts to prevent any debris flow that may have occurred from the Loma Fire burn scar.

