2021 Loma Fire arsonist sentenced to 8 years in prison, arson offender registration, and $80,000 owed to the city of Santa Barbara in guilty plea

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Victor Angela Hernandez has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for the 2021 Loma Fire that burned 9 acres and damaged multiple residences, according to The Santa Barbara District Attorney.

The Santa Barbara DA released that Hernandez entered a guilty plea for arson of an inhabited structure and admitting a special allegation for starting a fire that caused damage to multiple structures.

As a condition of the guilty plea reached with the District Attorney Hernandez must register as an arson offender for the rest of his life and pay at least $80,000 to the city in restitution.

The 24-year-old Santa Barbara man started the Loma Fire on May 20, 2021 that spread up Tv Hill toward Miramonte Drive causing evacuations and spreading to multiple homes before the fire was contained.

District Attorney John T. Savrnoch stated, “Thank you to the Fire Personnel who risked their lives stopping the spread of this arson before it could do even more damage to our city. Due to outstanding work, dedication, and corroboration between the Santa Barbara City Fire Investigators, Santa Barbara Police Officers and Detectives, and the Prosecution Team led by Senior Deputy Kevin Weichbrod, this individual was held accountable for his actions.”