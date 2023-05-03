“The Music Man” takes center stage at Dos Pueblos High School
GOLETA, Calif. - The curtain rises Thursday for opening night of "The Music Man" as the Dos Pueblos Theatre Company kicks off seven student performances over the next week.
The 1950's-era Broadway hit remains hugely popular with both amateur and professional theaters.
The musical centers on Harold Hill, a con man posing as a boys's band leader, who sells instruments and uniforms to the naive folks in a Midwestern town.
Lots of twists and turns and eventually, Marian, the town's piano teacher, falls for Harold.
The DPHS performance runs this week and next, with a Saturday matinee.