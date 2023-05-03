“The Music Man” takes center stage at Dos Pueblos High School

GOLETA, Calif. - The curtain rises Thursday for opening night of "The Music Man" as the Dos Pueblos Theatre Company kicks off seven student performances over the next week.

The 1950's-era Broadway hit remains hugely popular with both amateur and professional theaters.

The musical centers on Harold Hill, a con man posing as a boys's band leader, who sells instruments and uniforms to the naive folks in a Midwestern town.

The two leads: Harold Hill played by Jack Forgea and Marian Paroo played by Janette Pryhitko (Courtesy: DPHS)

Lots of twists and turns and eventually, Marian, the town's piano teacher, falls for Harold.

The DPHS performance runs this week and next, with a Saturday matinee.