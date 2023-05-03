Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
today at 1:28 pm
Published 1:26 pm

“The Music Man” takes center stage at Dos Pueblos High School

Dos Pueblos High School Theatre Company

GOLETA, Calif. - The curtain rises Thursday for opening night of "The Music Man" as the Dos Pueblos Theatre Company kicks off seven student performances over the next week.

The 1950's-era Broadway hit remains hugely popular with both amateur and professional theaters.

The musical centers on Harold Hill, a con man posing as a boys's band leader, who sells instruments and uniforms to the naive folks in a Midwestern town.

The two leads: Harold Hill played by Jack Forgea and Marian Paroo played by Janette Pryhitko (Courtesy: DPHS)

Lots of twists and turns and eventually, Marian, the town's piano teacher, falls for Harold.

The DPHS performance runs this week and next, with a Saturday matinee.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Beth Farnsworth

Beth Farnsworth is the evening anchor for KEYT News Channel 3. To learn more about Beth, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content