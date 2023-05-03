Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 9:51 pm

May showers make up for lack of April showers

Tracy Lehr / KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-After a dry April, the month of May is beginning with some showers.

Karen Rabin said she didn't mind the rain falling on Wednesday night in Santa Barbara.

"You never know what to expect these days," said Rabin, " I mean on one hand I like it but on the other hand it is unexpected."

It sprinkled most of the evening.

Drivers need their windshield wipers.

The rain will keep the plants and grass green.

Many people said they are enjoying the blooms and green grasses thanks to storms earlier in the year.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content