Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 4:45 pm

Car rollover on northbound Highway 101 closes two lanes near Highway 1, all patients hospitalized

SBC Fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department is on the scene of a car rollover on Highway 101 just north of Highway 1.

The northbound highway is down to one lane as emergency responders clear the scene.

SBC Fire said all patients have been taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment for an unknown amount of injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content