Car rollover on northbound Highway 101 closes two lanes near Highway 1, all patients hospitalized

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department is on the scene of a car rollover on Highway 101 just north of Highway 1.

The northbound highway is down to one lane as emergency responders clear the scene.

SBC Fire said all patients have been taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment for an unknown amount of injuries.

Vehicle Rollover-HWY 101 NB just N of HWY 1 Update: All patients taken to SB Cottage ER. 2/3 NB lanes closed. Fire resources released from Incident. Accident under investigation. See CHP report for traffic conditions. pic.twitter.com/k8bvEMGffg — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) May 3, 2023

The accident remains under investigation.