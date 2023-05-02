CHP issues Silver Alert for missing 89-year-old man last seen Monday in Montecito

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert early Tuesday morning for Robert Pace, 89, who was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday in Montecito.

CHP said Pace is 5'10" and weighs around 200 lbs, has white hair and blue eyes and drives a gray 2017 Toyota Tacoma with a California license plate, number 11866E2.

Pace was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue stripes, navy blue pants and brown shoes, according to CHP.

If you see Pace, CHP asks that you call 911.

CHP sent out this Silver Alert for Santa Barbara and Riverside Counties, on behalf of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.