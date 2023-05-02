Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
New
Published 1:48 pm

CHP issues Silver Alert for missing 89-year-old man last seen Monday in Montecito

@CHPAlerts on Twitter

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert early Tuesday morning for Robert Pace, 89, who was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday in Montecito.

CHP said Pace is 5'10" and weighs around 200 lbs, has white hair and blue eyes and drives a gray 2017 Toyota Tacoma with a California license plate, number 11866E2.

Pace was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue stripes, navy blue pants and brown shoes, according to CHP.

If you see Pace, CHP asks that you call 911.

CHP sent out this Silver Alert for Santa Barbara and Riverside Counties, on behalf of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

@CHPAlerts on Twitter
Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
missing person
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content