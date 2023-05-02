Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
today at 5:33 pm
Published 5:32 pm

Audit leads to Santa Barbara Police Department recommendations

Santa Barbara City Police Department

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara City Council learned the results of an audit on Tuesday.

The Audit by the OIR Group involves an independent oversight and review.

It recommended the department change its reporting policy when police point a firearm at someone.

It recommends that kind of act be reported as a use of force.

And the mayor said audits like this are going on across the country..

"It has been consistent the years I have been here and it has always been a cultural thing for us and it has been a part of the community," said Mayor Randy Rowse, "It is unfortunate that all police departments across the country were thrown into the same pool, but we have been our own community for a long time and this department has been great."

Rowse said community policing policies have paid off.

The audit group also made dozens of of other recommendations involving the complaint process.

The new police chief attended the city council meeting today and will consider all the recommendations.

For a portion of the audit provided to the Santa Barbara City Council, click here.

