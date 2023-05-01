The Santa Barbara Chapter of Association for Women in Communications hosts annual luncheon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Association for Women in Communications Santa Barbara Chapter (AWC-SB) hosted its 15th Annual AWC-SB Women of Achievement Awards luncheon on Thursday.

Two women were recognized for their outsized impact on championing climate issues during the awards portion of the luncheon, Hillary Hauser and Dr. Leah Stokes.

Over 140 guests packed the Cabrillo Pavilion as News Channel 3-12's own Beth Farnsworth emceed the event.

“It was exciting to celebrate these two courageous women who step forward, speak up, and use their talents to inspire people to take action toward a sustainable future,” said Lisa Osborn, AWC-SB Board President and KCSB-FM News and Public Affairs Director. "The honorees drove home the importance of remaining hopeful and dedicated as our community works to address the climate crisis now, not in a few years or decades.”

The Association for Women in Communications is over a century old nation-wide organization dedicated to helping women improve their communications skills in a variety of fields.

Communications consultant Lois Philips, publisher Mindy Bingham, and producer Deborah Hutchison founded the Santa Barbara chapter of the organization, the only one in the state of California, in 2006.

The chapter is governed by an all-volunteer Board of Directors led by Board President Lisa Osborn. Other Board members include: Lauren Bianchi Klemann, Leslie Dinaberg, Carolyn Jabs, Monica Kunz, Hilary S. Lyn, Jennifer LeMay, and Joan Tapper.

For more information about the AWC-SB, visit their website here.