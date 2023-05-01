SBC Fire response to possible ocean rescue at Goleta Beach
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is on-site of a potential water rescue at Goleta Beach following reports of someone allegedly having trouble kite or wing surfing.
SBC Water Rescue Teams are searching the area with the use of a drone and helicopter.
Possible Ocean Rescue: Goleta Beach. Reporting party states that someone appeared to be having trouble (Kite surfer/wing surfer) approx. 1/2 mile out. SBC Water Rescue Team, ASU Copt 3, and drone searching area. Incident is active, more to come. CT 5:16pm— Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) May 2, 2023
Santa Barbara County Fire Department confirmed the safety of the person in need of help and have now cleared the scene.
Possible Ocean Rescue:l/Goleta Beach UPDATE: Ocean enthusiasts located safely at Ledbetter Beach, SB. All resources cancelled and returning.— Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) May 2, 2023