Santa Barbara - South County
SBC Fire response to possible ocean rescue at Goleta Beach

KEYT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is on-site of a potential water rescue at Goleta Beach following reports of someone allegedly having trouble kite or wing surfing.

SBC Water Rescue Teams are searching the area with the use of a drone and helicopter.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department confirmed the safety of the person in need of help and have now cleared the scene.

Drew Ascione

