SBC Fire response to possible ocean rescue at Goleta Beach

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is on-site of a potential water rescue at Goleta Beach following reports of someone allegedly having trouble kite or wing surfing.

SBC Water Rescue Teams are searching the area with the use of a drone and helicopter.

Possible Ocean Rescue: Goleta Beach. Reporting party states that someone appeared to be having trouble (Kite surfer/wing surfer) approx. 1/2 mile out. SBC Water Rescue Team, ASU Copt 3, and drone searching area. Incident is active, more to come. CT 5:16pm — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) May 2, 2023

Santa Barbara County Fire Department confirmed the safety of the person in need of help and have now cleared the scene.